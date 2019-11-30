Stop killing Your People, Jonathan Charges Politicians

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has charged Nigeria’s politicians to stop killing people, but rather, impact positively on them.

He gave the charge on Saturday, at the convocation ceremony of Igbinedion University, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo state, at which he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree.

Jonathan who spoke against the backdrop of the violence that marred the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, said what makes a politician is the impact he is able to make on the people and not their offices.

“Let me plead with my fellow politicians, they should stop killing people, destroying properties, because people want to hold offices.

“What happened in the last elections in my state Bayelsa and Kogi state, especially in Kogi where a lady was burned alive in her house, something that should not happen in any normal nation. Something is fundamentally wrong with our political process. I believe that no nation can develop with that.

“Only yesterday in Ndjamena, we were discussing the politics of our continent. Most of us former Heads of State, Presidents, former Presidents, Vice Presidents. The way Africa politics is going, we are replacing military coup with political coup de’tat and that cannot sustain the continent,” he said.

The former President also harped on the need to focus more on creativity education in the country.

According to him, “The future of our country depends on the quality of graduates our universities produce. Education should focus on creativity to proceed solution to the numerous challenges.

“I am always pleased that many of our young ones are making the country proud, both at home and abroad. Many of them are firmly holding their grounds in the fields of science, technology and entertainment.

“What makes you huge is not the temporary position you get through politics. These are very ephemeral and not significant. Nobody even notices you after this time. But, your creative ability, if God gives you that talent, to manage funds, that is what sustains you, that is what makes you important and that is what you live with until you die.”

He urged Chief Gabriel Igbinedion to revive the defunct Okada Air, to bridge the gap in the aviation industry.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said the emphasis of his government is on basic education for the improvement of education.

“We are moving from schooling to learning in Edo. We believe this will improve th quality of students turned out from our public schools,” he said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the graduands now “have a divine opportunity to help create a better future for your families, a better future for your communities and a better future for your country.

“I charge you all today to action, go out in confidence with our blessings, best wishes and diligently seek greater heights towards a good generous life with a world-changing attitude.”

Also speaking, the Pro Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ahmed Sheik Abdullah, charged the graduating students to to “join well-meaning Nigerians in building a better nation.

In his speech, the Chancellor and Founder of IUO, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, said the University has made significant contribution to the manpower development of the nation.

He disclosed that the University has turned out over 1000 doctors in its 20 years of existence.

Igbinedion whose message was read by the Deputy Chancellor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, noted that the success of the graduands in their last examination “was an indication that there is a future for our country. It means we are raising the of intellectuals that would combat the socio-economic situation in the country.”

Speaking against the backdrop of the World Health Organization (WHO) disclosure that Nigeria needs a total of 237,000 doctors for efficient healthcare delivery, the Chancellor said “the simple explanation to this phenomenon is that the number of doctors available for healthcare delivery in Nigeria is grossly insufficient.”

He therefore urged the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), “to as a matter of urgency, consider increasing the admission quota allocated to Igbinedion University and other medical schools to bridge the gap.”

Also honoured with honorary Doctor of philosophy degrees were HRM, Saheed Ademola Eleguish ( Kusenla III), Chairman Business International Management, Sow Bertin Agba, and Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, for their contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels.

A two-time Pro Chancellor of the University, Professor Olu Aina, was also awarded Professor Emeritus of the university.

