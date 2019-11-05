Tailor Jailed 2 Years for Refusing to Return N99,000 Mistakenly Paid into His Account

A Federal High Court, Makurdi, Benue State, has sentenced one Orhena Sesugh Bartholomew to two years imprisonment for refusing to return money mistakenly paid into his account.

The Econmic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned him before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon.

Trouble started for Bartholomew, a tailor, when the Makurdi Zonal Office of the EFCC received a petition from a complainant, who operates Firstmonie Cash Point that belongs First Bank, alleging that Bartholomew came to him to transfer N1,000:00 to his friend in Lagos, but that he, the operator, mistakenly transferred N100,000.00 to the recipient.

After Bartholomew had left, the complainant said he contacted him to refund him his N99,000, balance, but that he claimed he was already on his way to Lagos and would not return.

The friend in Lagos, however, saw the money and sent it back to Bartholomew’s account. However, instead of Bartholomew sending it to the agent, he converted it to his personal use and bought a Honda cub motorcycle with it.

The Commission arrested and arraigned him in court.

One of the charges against him reads: “That you, Orhena Sesugh Bartholomewon on or about 15th of October, 2019 in Makurdi, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without lawful authority engaged in acquisition of a super cub Honda motorcycle knowing that the said motorcycle was proceed of criminal activity and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to Section 18(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under Section 18(2) of the same Act.”

He pleaded guilty to the charge. Following his plea, prosecution counsel, G. G. Chai-Yakua urged the court to accept a plea bargain agreement earlier reached with defendant and convict him accordingly.

Justice Olajuwon consequently convicted him and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with option of N50,000 fine.

The N99,999.00 which the defendant had been made to cough out in the course of investigation was paid to the complainant as restitution. He also forfeited his Honda cub motorcycle to the Federal Government.

