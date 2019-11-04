Top Banker, Wife In EFCC’s Net Over Alleged $1.49m Money Laundering Scheme

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a couple, Rowly Isioro, a former Assistant General Manager with one of the first generation banks and his wife, Ovuomarhoni Naomi Isioro , a business woman, for their alleged involvement in Business Email Compromise fraud and money laundering.

The couple allegedly laundered the total sum of one million and forty-nine thousand Dollars ($1.49m) through Ovuomarhoni Naomi’s bank account in Nigeria.

Their arrest followed a petition received by the Commission from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, through the office of the Legal Attache, United States Consulate, Lagos, about their alleged involvement in computer-based fraud, stealing and money laundering.

So far, investigation revealed that Naomi met one Michael Uziewe (who is still at large) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America,

sometime in 2016, and introduced her to foreign exchange business. Through this encounter, Naomi and her banker husband turned their two registered companies,Marhoni General Services Limited and Multaid Plus Limited, into conduit for the dispersal of funds wired by Uziewe, who allegedly owns Global Investment network.

Naomi, in statements volunteered to the Commission, confirmed she had been receiving monies in Dollars, with instructions to pay the naira equivalent into accounts provided by Uziewe.

Facts have also emerged that each time Naomi receive the Dollar transfers, she makes over the counter withdrawals, in breach of financial regulations that such transactions go through the financial system, and sell them to Bureau de Change operators for Naira equivalents.

Rowly Isioro, a banker of over 22 years experience has also confessed that he was aware that someone his wife met in United States of America, sends her Dollars, while she pays the naira equivalent to various accounts on the instruction of the US-based Partners.

Rowly was allegedly relieved of his appointment with the bank as a result of his involvement in the money laundering scheme.

