University Don Calls for Reduction in Live Stocks Consumption to Curtail Global Warming

A university don, Prof. Anthony Okonkwo, has called for the cutting down on the consumption of live stocks products to mitigate the impact of global warming.

Okonkwo, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), made the call while speaking at the 2019 Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Week, organized by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), in Benin City, Wednesday.

He spoke on the theme: “Reducing Business Risk Through Good Environmental Stewardship.”

Prof. Okonkwo noted that live stocks have the capacity of producing methane that helps trap down heat within the earth.

He therefore suggested the intake of soya bean and beans as alternative to live stocks consumption.

According to him: “The essence of cutting down live stocks is based on the premise that live stocks in themselves produced methane.

“Methane is a green house gas and green house gas is one of the things that help trap heat within the earth.

“You and I will agree that we have noticed that the weather is hotter than normal. And the hotter the weather is, the more rain we have because it follows the natural principle of the water cycle and if there is more sun, water evaporates and if water evaporates, we have more rain. It is a continuous cycle like that.

“If there is a demand for live stocks then it means that you have to require more live stocks. If there is no much demand for it, it means we have to reduce live stocks and if we reduce live stocks, by extension, we will reduce methane gas which is one of the green house gases,” he said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), Engr. Mansur Sambo said the company has pledged to continue to uphold best global acceptable safety measures in its operations.

According to him: “NPDC is the Exploration and Production of upstream arm. And this event is very significant being the watchdog of safety.”

