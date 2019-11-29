Why I Dumped PDP for APC – Pastor Ize-Iyamu

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), to help resolve its crisis and not to escalate it.

This is even as he debunked claims of faction in the state chapter pf the APC.

He made this clarification Friday, during an interactive session with journalists in Benin, at which he ‘officially informed them of his political movement.’

He noted that God could at times use someone neutral to resolve crisis.

“Sometimes, God uses you in time of crisis to bring peace. So, I just decided that crisis should not deter me. The important thing is that I’m not going to APC to escalate any problem.

“I’m going there by the grace of God to add value, I will go and settle the party, I will go and ensure that the party is well-connected to those at the grassroots, I will encourage governments to do their best, and that itself is one of the primary purposes of being in politics,” he said.

Commenting on the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party, Ize-Iyamu said the situation is not as bad as being portrayed.

He said: “I don’t really think that the faction is as deep as some of you think. Who are the two secretaries, who are the two publicity secretaries, who are the parallel chairmen in the different local government areas, and who is the national chairman in the other faction?

“So, you find out they it is not as deep. You might find disagreements in some very few areas, but I’m telling you that if you really want to see factions, you will see parallel chairmen from ward level to the national.”

Responding to question on why he dumped the PDP for APC, Ize-Iyamu said like a footballer, he has freedom to choose to leave one club for another, for whatever reasons.

He also said that he was not unaware that not many in both APC and PDP are happy with his latest move.

“I am a football fan. I am a fan of Chelsea. But, these footballers that we die for, might tomorrow choose to go and play for Manchester United, or Arsenal. It might be very painful to us, but they have their reasons.

“It could be that the coach is playing them from the wrong position, they don’t like the new method of the coach. It could also be that they are tired of just being among clubs not relegated, they want to be among the first four. There are many reasons.

“The Constitution gives us the right of association. I have my reasons of moving to the APC. Many of you also know that moving to the party is like a home coming for me, because I’m one of the players who formed that party in this state and in the country, so, it’s not as if I’m going to a new place.

“The place I left, there are some people there who are not happy, and will want to throw things, but I’m not going to throw back. Where I’m also coming to, there are prohibited are also apprehensive, and because of that too, either directly or indirectly, they are also throwing things. I also will not return things.

“You can see that I’m in a very precarious position. People are throwing things at me and I don’t want to retaliate.

“I believe very much in this state, I was born here, I schooled here and by the grace of God, I’ll be buried here. I am very passionate about this state. That is why I’ve chosen to be part of people that will solve the proof this state and make it more attractive and better for all of us,” Ize-Iyamu said.

