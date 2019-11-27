Breaking News

Wife Kills Husband by Squeezing His Manhood

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: Recent News

A middle-aged woman identified as Eki Ekhator has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by squeezing his manhood.

The incident was said to have happened at Ukhiri community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the woman had a quarrel with her late husband after accusing him of infidelity.

Neigbhours said the couple had always fought over alleged infedility of the husband.

Sources said anytime the man returned home late the wife would accuse him of hanging out with other women and fight would ensue.

On that fateful day, a source said the deceased slapped his wife after a fracas and the woman went for his trousers and held onto his manhood in a violent manner.

The man was said to have collapsed and later confirmed dead at the hospital.

It was learnt that men of the Homicide department in the Edo State police command are currently investigating the murder.

Sources at the police headquarters said the suspect has blamed the incident on the devil.

Edo State Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

Author: NewsAdmin

4918 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Alleged N338m Fraud: EFCC Re-arraigns Ex-Lagos Speaker, Ikuforiji
by
Women Journalists in Edo Protest Alleged Manipulation of Election Process
by
EFCC Arraigns Fake ‘Ibrahim Magu’ in Port Harcourt

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2019
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »