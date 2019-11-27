Wife Kills Husband by Squeezing His Manhood

A middle-aged woman identified as Eki Ekhator has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband by squeezing his manhood.

The incident was said to have happened at Ukhiri community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said the woman had a quarrel with her late husband after accusing him of infidelity.

Neigbhours said the couple had always fought over alleged infedility of the husband.

Sources said anytime the man returned home late the wife would accuse him of hanging out with other women and fight would ensue.

On that fateful day, a source said the deceased slapped his wife after a fracas and the woman went for his trousers and held onto his manhood in a violent manner.

The man was said to have collapsed and later confirmed dead at the hospital.

It was learnt that men of the Homicide department in the Edo State police command are currently investigating the murder.

Sources at the police headquarters said the suspect has blamed the incident on the devil.

Edo State Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.

