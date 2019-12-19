19-year-old Sets Girlfriend Ablaze over Infidelity

The Lagos State Police Command has stated on Sunday that its operatives have arrested a 19-year-old Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor for setting his girlfriend ablaze.

The suspect who resides at G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos was arrested for setting one Alabi Tolani Mariam 24 years, ablaze.

The suspect confessed that he used petrol to set the 24 year old victim ablaze.

The suspect said he met her in February this year through a hookup, and she moved into his house in March.

They have since then cohabited as lovers.

During interrogation, he confessed that he has been into internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ for the past three years.

He claimed he brought the victim into his house with conditions that she will quit prostitution and stick to him alone.

Trouble started on Thursday when she left home to fix her hair and did not return until the next day.

He said that she equally left the house on Friday under the guise of visiting her father but ended up sleeping with another man.

The suspect said he got to know on Saturday when she returned through her phone.

He said he scrolled through her phone where he saw her chats, video calls and pictures of herself naked that she sent to the client she spent the night with.

According to him, he became angry and used the petrol he kept for his generator to set her ablaze.

The victim was taken to General Hospital, Igando were she was admitted but died in the early hours of Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

