7 Security Operatives Arrested over Missing N3.5m in Bayelsa Govt. House

Seven security personnel have been arrested in connection with N3.5m allegedly stolen from a safe in the office of Ebizi Ndiomu-Brown, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Bayelsa Government House

Uche Anozia, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, ordered the immediate arrest of the three policemen and four operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) involved in the scandal.

Spokesman of Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest on Friday in a statement, said the officers were picked up because they were on guard duty when the incident happened.

According to him: “On 5th December, 2019, at about 0850 hours, the Command received a report of burglary and stealing in the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa.

“It was reported that the main entrance door to the office of the Deputy Chief of Staff was broken and the safe inside the office were destroyed. The crime scene was visited by policemen and it was further revealed that the sum of Three Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira was stolen.

“Three policemen, four personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and one maintenance staff on guard duty at the governor’s office were arrested and are being interrogated at the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Yenagoa. Investigation is ongoing.”

Workers at the office had reportedly raised the alarm when they discovered that the entrance doors had been damaged and the safe in the office vandalised.

It was gathered that

the suspects are undergoing interrogation in police custody and are to be arraigned in court next week.

