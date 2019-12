Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, is presently in a mourning mood as his 90 years old father, Gabriel Nkanang, has passed on.

A message posted on Whatsapp group by Emmanuel’s aide, Aniekeme Finbarr, said the late Mr Nkanang died on Sunday.

Gabriel Nkanang, the eldest son of the late Mr Nkanang, has been authorised by the family to make public the news of his death, the statement said.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family, it added.

