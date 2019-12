During an interview after the match he lost to Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz shouted into the microphone, “Who wants to see a third fight”,

Joshua replies: “If you’ve heard, you’ll see a third.” I take that as a confirmation they’ll go again.

Ruiz admits he was too heavy for the fight. “I was chasing him too much, hesitating too much,” he says.

“I gained too much weight”

