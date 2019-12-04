Another Lawmaker Dies in Kwara

Few hour after a member of the House of Representatives, Ja’afaru Iliyasu, died in an Abuja hospital, another lawmaker this time from Kwara state has reportedly passed on.

The Spaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Salihu Danladi, announced the death of Ahmed Rufai on Tuesday during plenary.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Danladi said Rufai was the lawmaker representing Patigi Constituency at the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly.

According to the Speaker, Rufai died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we announce the death of our colleague, Honourable Ahmed Saidu Rufai representing Patigi constituency.

“This is an unexpected situation that caught us in a rude shock but unfortunately, the Almighty deprived us of the power to reverse such sad occurrence,” Danladi said.

The Speaker that Rufai will be buried later Wednesday according to Islamic rites in his home country in Patigi.

Danladi prayed to God to grant the deceased rest and comfort his family, relatives and friends.

“As we struggle to live with this tragic development and the vacuum that comes with it, we pray that Allah in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and give his family, the 9th Assembly, Patigi Emirate, friends and associate and Kwara state at large, the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

