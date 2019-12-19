APC Gubernatorial Candidate Responds to Supreme Court Ruling

On Wednesday, December 18, The Supreme Court upheld the elections of eight states across the federation. One of which was the case between Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Hon.Nsima Ekere, APC gubernatorial aspirant. The case was dismissed after ruling that “the applications against the elections were not backed by substantial evidence to accord them merit.”

In response to the ruling, Hon. Nsima Ekere wrote a letter of gratitude to all who supported him thus far. He said;

This afternoon, the Supreme Court dismissed my appeal against the conduct and outcome of Akwa Ibom State Governorship election of March 9, 2019. This brings to a close my quest for the Governorship of Akwa Ibom State.

I want to thank our great party the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the privilege to have flown its flag at the election. I thank the leadership of the party at the national, state and ward levels for the support, commitment and confidence.

Throughout the campaign, I met and interacted with very passionate Akwa Ibom people who believed in and supported my candidacy in the hope that working together, we could create a state and a future our children and grand children will be proud of. I salute the men, women and the youths who believed and demonstrated their faith by investing their time and resources in our campaign. Thank you!

I want to thank members of the Nsima Ekere Campaign Organisation. You believed and worked hard to energize and illuminate the campaign with ideas and strategies. I thank you. We are not in Government today but I am sure that through your commitment, our dear party has moved closer to becoming a major electoral force in Akwa Ibom State.

When I joined the Governorship race and ran on the plank of The New Vision for our Collective Prosperity, I believed that the State and our people deserved much better than they were getting. Our five Pillars of Change were designed to deliver economic prosperity, infrastructural and rural development, 21st century education, health and social protection, improved security and overall reforms of our governance system. Indeed, the campaign has never been about me but about the impact that a focused, innovative and committed leadership can make in our dear Akwa Ibom State and in the lives of our peaceful, hardworking and resourceful people.

Today, as the curtain draws on my candidacy and I return to my private life, the issues that got me into the ring still require urgent attention. Our young people need jobs. Our people of ideas need the entrepreneurial support to take off. Our students need conducive learning environments and curriculum that will equip them for success in the future. We need quality infrastructure and a massive attack on poverty that is ravaging the state at great speed.

I am happy with Mr. President’s decision to enforce local government financial autonomy nationwide, a position we canvassed. This will help to bring rapid development to the grassroots if operated properly and transparently.

Akwa Ibom has come a long way since its creation. But we are still far away from the state of greatness which beckons on us. As an indigene of this great state, I pledge to continue to give myself diligently to everything that will impact the greater good of the greatest number of our people.

Now that the election and the legal challenges are over, it is my prayer that the current administration in the state will focus on the urgent need to move the state forward so that our people and communities will experience a new and positive lease of life.

I bear no grudges whatsoever and for those I may have hurt in the electioneering process, I apologize unreservedly.

I thank all Akwa Ibomites who passionately believed in our vision to emancipate the State and gave their all in that task. I thank my dear wife and children who have suffered personal deprivation of time and resources in the course of this struggle. Our party leaders, elders, women and youths deserve special commendation too. I thank our brilliant legal team led by the erudite J.S. Okutepa, SAN for their resourcefulness and industry.

God bless Akwa Ibom State.

Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year ahead.

Nsima U. Ekere, KJW

