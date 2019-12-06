Atiku Describes Arrest of Sowore Inside Courtroom as Rape of Sanctity of Judiciary

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the Friday’s invasion of a courtroom at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), was a rape on the sanctity of the court.

A scene of pandemonium was recorded right in the courtroom after an attempt was made by the DSS officials to re-arrest Sowore . A few minutes after the commotion, the DSS officials later allowed Sowore to be driven to their office with his lawyer’s car, under the armed escort of DSS vehicles and officials. He was subsequently detained.

Video clips of the scene have since gone viral.

Atiku, in his reaction, said the action of the DSS is unacceptable, the invasion should, according to him, be considered as a desecration of the court and the entire judiciary.

He noted that never in the history of Nigerian democracy has a judge been treated so disdainfully and had brazen attack recorded not just on her person and office, but on the entire judiciary.

“Today, I am in extreme anguish of spirit having watched the unfortunate drama that played itself out at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, in which agents of the state caused a commotion in court in order to frustrate a judgment of a court of competent authority.

“This is unacceptable. It is a rape on the sanctity of the court. Nigeria is not a dictatorship. We are a democracy, no matter how inconvenient this fact is to the powers that have forced themselves on us'” he said.

Atiku asked that the invasion should be investigated in order to identify those responsible for the maltreatment meted out to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu and the desecration of her court, and indeed, the Nigerian judiciary.

“They must be sanctioned to the highest extent permissible by our laws. We cannot have a situation where our government is quick to obey foreign court orders but quicker to disobey domestic court orders. This is symptomatic of a mindset that is servile to foreign powers and brutal to Nigerians.

“Without the rule of law, there can be no rule at all. Power in Nigeria still flows from the people, not from the barrel of a gun. I call on all men and women of goodwill not to keep quiet or sit on the fence at times like this. To keep Nigeria democracy is the paramount duty of all concerned stakeholders. Please speak up against this tyranny and take side with the Nigerian people,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

