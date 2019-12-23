Boko Haram Attacks Damaturu

Boko Haram on Tuesday evening launched a daring attack on Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The attack forced the town into a lockdown as vehicles were not allowed in or out of the town.

Many of the residents were forced to stay in door as the military engaged the insurgents, who were said to have tried to gain entry into the town through Maisandari, on the outskirts of the town.

Some of the residents of Maisandari, who spoke to our correspondent, said the attackers came through the eastern part of the town and started shooting sporadically.

One of them, Abba Mohammed, said they saw the assailants coming into the area in Hilux vans mounted with anti aircraft guns.

He said: “Immediately we saw them, we scampered for safety.”

Mohammed who spoke at about 6pm, said “we are still hearing exchange of gunfire and we surely need your prayer.”

Some of the residents of mainland Damaturu, confirmed on phone to our correspondent, seeing heavily armed

soldiers in four armoured carriers and many Hilux vans advancing toward Maisandari, where the insurgents were said to have entered the town.

One of the residents, Sani Ahmed, said the shooting was first heard at about 5.00pm.

He said some suspected Boko Haram members attempted to invade the Red Bricks Housing Estate along Maiduguri road, in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

He said there were heavy sound of gunshots and explosions and that a fighter jet was seen hovering on Damaturu around 5.30pm.

As at the time of filing the report, military authorities were believed to be drafting a news release.

A high ranking officer of the police in the state who preferred anonymity, however confirmed the attack.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

