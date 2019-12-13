Breaking News

BREAKING: AGF Malami Takes Over Sowores Case From DSS

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Defense and Security, Judiciary, Politics

Following the embarrassing court invasion by the DSS, embarrassing the presidency and the federal government with a forceful re-arrest of Omoleye Sowore, the former will no longer be prosecuting the latter’s case.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and in the international press; and was cited as one more example of perceived human rights violation by the Buhari administration.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case and asked the DSS to forward the case file to his office to ensure speedy action.

Malami also directed a speedy investigation over the invasion of Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of DSS to rearrest Sowore last week.

A statement issued on Friday morning by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar, Jibrilu Gwandu, said the minister was doing this “as part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent pandemonium related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice,”

Author: NewsAdmin

5117 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NYSC: Considers Amputee for Presidential Award, Pays N32m for Artificial Limbs
by
We Deeply Regret The Sad Incidence – Peace Mass Transit
by
BREAKING: Nigeria Suspends Turkish Airlines From its Airports

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »