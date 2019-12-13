BREAKING: AGF Malami Takes Over Sowores Case From DSS

Following the embarrassing court invasion by the DSS, embarrassing the presidency and the federal government with a forceful re-arrest of Omoleye Sowore, the former will no longer be prosecuting the latter’s case.

The incident sparked outrage on social media and in the international press; and was cited as one more example of perceived human rights violation by the Buhari administration.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case and asked the DSS to forward the case file to his office to ensure speedy action.

Malami also directed a speedy investigation over the invasion of Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of DSS to rearrest Sowore last week.

A statement issued on Friday morning by Malami’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Umar, Jibrilu Gwandu, said the minister was doing this “as part of deliberate efforts to probe emerging issues related to the recent pandemonium related to Omoyele Sowore’s case and for speedy dispensation of justice,”

