Breaking: Buhari Sacks FIRS Chairman, Fowler, Appoints Nami

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday forwarded the name of Muhammad Nami for the approval of Senate as Chairman of the new board for the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

Nami replaces Babatunde Fowler, whose term of office expired on Monday, 9th December, 2019 and has been directed to hand over to the most senior director on the board, to take charge, pending the senate confirmation of the new board.

Nami, a renowned tax Consultant was nominated to head the new board composed of a member representing each of the six geographical zones and statutory representatives from a select number of ministries and government agencies.

The President had earlier in the day launched the financial transparency policy and open treasury portal to deepen the fight against corruption.

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Muhammad, a well-trained Tax, Accounting and Management professional with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies, has almost three decades of practical working experience in Auditing, Tax Management and Advisory and Management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organisations.

He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

Muhammad Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior consultant in charge of tax management and advisory services.

He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja and Niger State.

Nami who has served on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees, was earlier appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November, 2017 by President Buhari.

He is married with children.

The President had while flagging off the policy, stated that it is part of commitment to improving governance and mandate to facilitate the fight against corruption.

“In facilitating the fight against corruption, it is crucial that transparency is not only encouraged but also enforced at all levels. In order to demonstrate transparency and accountability to the public and its cooperating partners and build trust in government”.

