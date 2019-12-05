Breaking News

BREAKING: Court orders Sowore’s Release within 24 Hours

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to release Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, within the next 24hours.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu gave the order at the scheduled commencement of the defendants’ trial on charges of treasonable felony.

According to Justice Ojukwu, the DSS had no justifiable reason to continue to hold the defendants in custody, after she signed the warrants for the release of the defendants from custody.

The prosecuting counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), had insisted that the DSS did not refuse to comply with the order of the court.

He insisted that no order of the court has been violated, adding that none will be violated.

