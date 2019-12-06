Breaking: DSS Attempts Rearresting Sowore

A mild drama is presently playing out at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Friday morning as the Department of State Security made attempt to rearrest the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Sowore is currently in the court room refusing to leave when he learnt that the DSS are after him.

It is not immediately known why the secret police wants to rearrest Sowore, less than the 20 hours who was freed from its custody.

Meanwhile, fans of the publisher of Sahara Reporters are making issue out of it, jeering at the operatives if the DSS, who are in court in their numbers.

….more details later

