Breaking News

Breaking: DSS Attempts Rearresting Sowore

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

A mild drama is presently playing out at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Friday morning as the Department of State Security made attempt to rearrest the convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Sowore is currently in the court room refusing to leave when he learnt that the DSS are after him.

It is not immediately known why the secret police wants to rearrest Sowore, less than the 20 hours who was freed from its custody.

Meanwhile, fans of the publisher of Sahara Reporters are making issue out of it, jeering at the operatives if the DSS, who are in court in their numbers.

….more details later

Author: NewsAdmin

5029 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
19-year-old Sets Girlfriend Ablaze over Infidelity
by
DSS Has Reason to Arrest Sowore – Presidency
by
New Marriage Certificate Law: PFN Kicks, Says it’s Exploitative, Anti-church

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »