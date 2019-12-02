Breaking: It’s IGP Who Has Power to Carry out Recruitment, Not PSC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, dismissed the suit brought by the Police Service Commission (PSC), challenging the power of the Inspector General of Police to recruit personnel into the force.

In a judgment, Justice Ekwo said it was the Nigerian Police Council under the supervision of the Inspector General of Police that has the statutory power to recruit into the force.

Ekwo therefore dismissed the PSC’s suit for lacking in merit.

The judge held that the plaintiff was unable to prove it has the power to recruit into the force and the court cannot ascribe to the plaintiff power it does not have

“Consequently, I hold that it is the police council under the Inspector General of Police that has the power to carry out recruitment into the police force. I hereby made an order dismissing the case for lacking in merit,” Justice Ekwo held.

…more details shortly

