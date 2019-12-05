Breaking News

Breaking: N7.6bn Fraud: Orji Kalu Convicted

A Federal High court in Lagos on Thursday found a former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, guilty of fraud.

Kalu is currently a senator from Abia State

Justice Mohammed Idris who read the judgement is yet to pronounce the sentence for the offences for which Kalu stands convicted.

After stating that  Kalu was guilty of the offence, his lawyers are attempting to persuade the court for a favourable sentence.

Kalu has been facing trial for over a decade after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly carting away billions of naira while he served as Abia State governor.

Also charged along with Mr Kalu is a company, Slok Nig. Ltd.

 

…details later

