Breaking News: Orji Kalu Bags 12 Years Imprisonment

Orji Kalu Bags 12 Years Imprisonment

The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted a former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was charged with N7.1bn fraud.

The court found him and his co-defendants guilty of the entire 39 counts filed against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Justice Mohammed Idris sentenced Kalu  to a maximum of 12 years imprisonment for N7.65bn fraud, among other multiple sentences ranging from 3 years to 5 years on 27 counts while he ordered the winding up of Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, charged as third defendant in the case.

His two accomplices who were also found guilty of 7.65bn fraud got multiple sentences of between 10 and 3 years.

The judge said; “Those of you stealing now will have your day too. It shall not be long.”

