BREAKING: Nigeria Suspends Turkish Airlines From its Airports

by NewsAdmin on
Posted under: breaking news

The Nigerian government has suspended the operations of Turkish Airlines in the country due to the airline’s perceived poor treatment of passengers.

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) director-general Abdullahi Sidi in a letter said the suspension might continue “if no remedial action is carried out by the airline.”

Sidi expressed displeasure on frequent cases of the airline leaving passengers en route into Nigeria behind despite having checked-in their luggage.

“This issue had made passengers carry out several mob actions at our airport and it was a great threat to our airport facilities,” Sidi said.

Sidi insisted that the suspension will continue until the airline is willing to operate with the size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage.

The NCAA boss disclosed that the complaints against Turkish Airlines have been ongoing for two weeks.

He said it was so bad that most recent Turkish Airlines’ flights arrived in Nigeria without more than 85 per cent of passengers’ baggage on board.

Sidi said a series of meetings had been held by the authority and the airline but did not yield results.

“The NCAA is therefore left with no option than to direct Turkish Airlines to suspend its operations into Nigeria until such a time when the airline is ready to operate with the right size of aircraft that can transport all passengers with their baggage at the same time.”

