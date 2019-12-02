BREAKING: Yahaya Bello Sacks Aides!

Barely two weeks after he won the Kogi Governorship elections for a second term in office, State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has sacked some of his aides Those mostly affected by the sack are Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, amongst others.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr (Mrs) Ayoade Folashade Arike, the Governor directed all affected aides to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their ministries, departments and agencies.

The statement however noted that some categories of political office holders are currently exempted from the directive at the moment.

Amongst those exempted include commissioners, Director-General Government, House Administration; direct aides of the Governor, direct aides of the deputy governor; aides of the Chief of Staff, aides of the Wife of the Governor as well as those of the deputy governor’s wife.

The statement further stated that the Head of Service, Auditor-General for state and Local Government and Chairman and members of statutory Commissions are not affected by the directive.

According to the statement, handing over process must be concluded on Tuesday, 3rd December, 2019.

The statement states: “The Government of the New Direction appreciates the affected officials for their immense contributions to the development of the state” adding that handing over notes should be forwarded to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Kogi State in soft and hard copies.

