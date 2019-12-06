Breaking News

Buhari Meets APC State Chairmen

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday held a meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) state’s chairmen at the State House, Abuja.

APC Chairmen from all the 36 states of the Federation were at the meeting.

Others at the meeting include the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole, the Chief Of Staff to the President Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

At the end of the meeting which was held behind closed-doors, the state chairmen declined comments and refuse to speak with journalists.

President Buhari’s meeting with the state’s chairmen comes a day after he met with APC governors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

However, the National Chairman of the party Adams Oshiomole and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were at the meeting.

Governors who are present include those of Nasarawa, Lagos, Osun, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kaduna, Niger, Gombe among others.

Some other governors are represented by their deputies.

Author: NewsAdmin

5029 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
19-year-old Sets Girlfriend Ablaze over Infidelity
by
DSS Has Reason to Arrest Sowore – Presidency
by
New Marriage Certificate Law: PFN Kicks, Says it’s Exploitative, Anti-church

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »