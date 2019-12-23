Breaking News

Buhari Meets Chairman of Governors’ Forum, Fayemi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Sen. Atiku Bagudu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president met separately with the two governors, with the first meeting with Fayemi at the president’s office.

Buhari later met with Bagudu, who was accompanied by his Jigawa counterpart, Abubakar Badaru.

The agenda of the two meetings were unknown to newsmen as at the time of filing this report

