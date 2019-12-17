Bus Conductor Bags 3 Months Imprisonment for Stealing iPhone

A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced a bus conductor, Adesola Adewale, to three months imprisonment for being in possession of a missing iPhone worth N550,000.

The Magistrate, Mr T.A. Anjorin-Ajose, sentenced Adewale after the phone was found on him.

Anjorin-Ajose, however, gave the convict an option to refund the money equivalent of the cell phone as fine to the Complainant, Mr Onosleroy Onoyiwe.

Adewale who was first arraigned on Jan. 11, had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking, entry and stealing of six cell phones, all valued at N979,500.

However, during trial, Adewale had one of the cell phones stolen from Onoyiwe’s house in his possession.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some others still at large on Oct. 2018 at 3:00 a.m. at 15, Isale-Ebute St., Addo Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos.

Agboko said the defendant broke into the apartment of Onoyiwe and stole six cell phones, all valued at N979,500.

Agboko said that the iPhone found with the defendant was programmed to take the picture of whoever inserts a new SIM card into it.

“The IPhone took the picture of the defendant; sent it to the complainant’s phone; and the police traced and apprehended him, ” the prosecutor said.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287, 307 (b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

