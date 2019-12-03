Businessman Arraigned Over Drug Trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought a businessman, Ekene Orji, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, for allegedly trafficking in 9.58kg of methamphetamine and is currently facing a count charge of drug trafficking.

The suit marked FHC/L/404C/2019 is pending before Justice Mohammed Liman.

The Prosecutor, Mr Fingers Dinneys, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on August 5.

He said that Orji was arrested at the Shacol Export Shed of the Murtala Mohammed Airport during examination and clearing of cargoes to Malaysia.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Liman granted him bail in the sum of N4 million with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 5, 2020, for trial.

