Canoe Mishap Kills 6 Adolescents In Kebbi

Six young girls in Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi state have lost their lives to a canoe mishap.

Alhaji Umaru Maigandi, The Chairman of the council who confirmed the incident to NAN on Tuesday said the incident occurred when the canoe capsized while ferrying the victims across Tindifai River on Monday.

According to him, the canoe left Tindifai village conveying nine girls to a Fadama area where they were going to harvest rice but it capsized along the way and resulted to the death of six females.

“The deceased were between the ages of 12 years and 15 years.

“The three other victims had been rescued alive by the driver of the canoe, Umar Faruk, a 13-year-old,” he said.

“The deceased had been buried according to the Islamic rites, and we have condoled the families as well as sympathised with those that survived the mishap,” he said.

Maigari blamed the incident on overloading, adding that the canoe was overloaded as it had five passenger capacity.

The chairman said the council would sensitize the communities to the dangers of canoes overloading, particularly those in the riverine communities of the state.

