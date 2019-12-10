Breaking News

Carpentar Jailed For Cheating

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime

A Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a carpenter, Wisdom Umar to two months in prison for cheating and absconding.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Umar after he pleaded guilty to defrauding Ms Talatu Ussani of the sum of N6, 700 and absconding.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by Ussaini, who lives in Crushed Rock Area of Mpape on Nov. 24.

Austin said the convict went to the complainant’s drinking joint with friends and bought drinks and sauced meat worth N6, 700 and absconded after that.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code

Author: NewsAdmin

5058 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NDDC Vows to Re-Settle Flood Victims
by
Operators Task New FIRS Boss on VAT
by
Buhari seeks Senate’s Confirmation of Adamu as New AMCON Chairman

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »