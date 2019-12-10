Carpentar Jailed For Cheating

A Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a carpenter, Wisdom Umar to two months in prison for cheating and absconding.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Umar after he pleaded guilty to defrauding Ms Talatu Ussani of the sum of N6, 700 and absconding.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N5, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Austin, told the court that the case was reported at Mpape Police Station by Ussaini, who lives in Crushed Rock Area of Mpape on Nov. 24.

Austin said the convict went to the complainant’s drinking joint with friends and bought drinks and sauced meat worth N6, 700 and absconded after that.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 322 of the Penal Code

