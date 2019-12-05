Breaking News

Court Asks DSS to Pay Sowore N100,000 for Continued Detention

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has awarded N100,000 cost against the Department of State Security (DSS) for its refusal to release the convener of Revolution Now and publisher of the Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

At the resumed hearing, of Sowore’s trial, Thursday, at a Federal High Court, Abuja, counsel to the defenfants, Femi Falana (SAN) had complained to the court that its order as regards release of documents and the defenfants who have been granted bail has not been complied with by the prosecution.

Justice Ojukwu, while wondering why a legitimate order of court would not be obeyed, asked if the DSS has constituted itself as a parrallel court to the main court.

Ruling on the request for adjournment by Sowore’s lawyer for time to study the documents and videos tendered as evidence against Sowore, Justice Ojukwu held that because the adjournment was created by the prosecution she was inclined to award cost against the prosecution.

She subsequently awarded a cost of N100,000 against the prosecution,

stating that trial would only go on upon payment of the N100,000 fine.

However, the DSS maintained that Sowore and Bakare would not be released until their sureties appear before the agency for appropriate profiling, adding that there was application before the court to move Sowore from the DSS custody

…more details later

