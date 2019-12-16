Court Clears Ganduje of Bribe Charges

A federal high court sitting in Kano has dismissed the bribery charges against Abdullahii Ganduje, the state governor.

At its sitting on Monday, Obiora Egwuatu, presiding judge, cleared the governor of the charges for lack of evidence.

Bulama Bukarti, a lawyer, had approached the court to issue an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Ganduje for alleged bribery.

This followed a series of videos which showed the governor reportedly receiving bribes from contractors.

More details to come..

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

