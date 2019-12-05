Court Orders Ex-governors in National Assembly to Refund Pension Money

A Federal High in Lagos has ordered the government to recover all pensions collected by immediate-past President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki.

The court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos also ordered other former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly to refund pension collected from the state’s purse.

Over the years there has been call for the government to stop paying pension to ex-governors who are now members of the National Assembly.

Former governors are drawing billions as retirement allowances from state governments while pension arrears of retired workers have continued to accumulate, Daily Trust investigation has revealed.

Two days ago, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday secured an order of the Federal High Court in Lagos for the forfeiture of two houses in Ilorin, Kwara State, belonging to a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The EFCC told the court it uncovered monumental fraud perpetrated in the treasury of the Kwara State Government between 2003 and 2011, when Saraki was the governor of the state.

Based on an ex parte application filed by the EFCC pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006, Justice Rilwan Aikawa ordered the temporary forfeiture of Saraki’s two properties designated as Plots No. 10 and No. 11 Abdulkadir Road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara

