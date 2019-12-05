Update: Court Orders Release of Sowore within 24 Hours

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the release of Revolution Now convener, Omoyele Sowore and his co defendant, Olawale Bakare within the next 24 hours.

This is even as she expressed great reservation over the refusal of the security service to release the defendants.

At the resumed hearing, Thursday, counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana (SAN) complained to the court that its order as regards release of documents and the defendants who have been granted bail has not been complied with by the prosecution.

Falana, who told Justice Ojukwu that one month after the court ordered service of documents to be tendered on the defence, the prosecution only served the defence the documents Thursday and hence would need time to study the documents as well as watch the attached videos with the defendants. He also prayed the court to direct the prosecution to serve the full statements of all listed witnesses instead of a summary statement to aid their defence. The defendants lawyer further told the court that he was having difficulty gaining access to his client who is still in custody of the prosecution despite meeting his bail conditions.

Justice Ojukwu was infuriated that her order on the release of the defendants was flouted by the service.

Justice Ojukwu, while wondering why a legitimate order of court would not be obeyed, asked if the DSS has constituted itself as a parallel court to the main court.

Justice Ojukwu at this juncture called on the prosecution witness to explain why Sowore and Bakare were still in their custody. The prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), admitted that the order was served on the prosecution but the defendants were yet to be released because the DSS had asked their sureties to come for identification. Justice Ojukwu then asked the prosecution counsel whether that request was part of the court’s order. “Is that part of the order, is there a parallel court here, who is directing that? Is there another court else where? The court queried.