Court orders Remand of 60 Shitte Members in Prisons

No fewer than 60 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were on Tuesday sent to prisons on remand.

They have been detained in police custody since their arrest in July 2019.

Justice Sulaiman Bolaji Belgore of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting at Apo division, Abuja, sent members of the proscribed Islamic sect otherwise called Shi’ite to Kuje prison in Abuja and Suleja prison in Niger State on remand.

The 60 members of the proscribed movement, who were arrested during the July 22 bloody protest at the Federal Secretariat area of Abuja, which led to the death of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar and Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels Television, were arraigned before the court on November 27 by the FCT Command of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

They were arraigned on charges bordering on homicide, disturbances of public peace and destruction of government properties.

The members of the EL Zakzaky religious sect, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the police.

On resumption of the case Tuesday, counsel for the defendants, Bala Dakum, informed the court that he filed a bail application on behalf of the Shi’ite members.

When the court drew his attention to filing only one bail application for the 60 defendants, which was brought by way of summon, Dakum said he would withdraw it, which he subsequently did in order to file separate applications for the defendants.

The application was subsequently struck out by the judge, having been withdrawn by the defence counsel with no objection from the prosecution.

Consequent upon this, the counsel for the prosecution, Simon Lough, requested that the defendants should be remanded in Kuje and Suleja prison yards

The counsel who is a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), asked that 54 male defendants should be remanded at Kuje, while the remaining six defendants, who are females, be sent to Suleja on remand.

He also applied that trial of the defendants be held where they are remanded for convenience, adding that the trial should be given an accelerated hearing considering their number.

The prosecution’s oral applications for the remand of the defendants and trial being held at where they are being remanded was, however, not opposed by Dakum.

Ruling on the applications, Justice Belgore held that having not been opposed by the counsel for the defendants, the court was minded to remand the defendants at prison yards.

He then ordered that, “the defendants be remanded at correctional facility. They are to be remanded at Kuje and Suleja correctional yards. Trial to be held in Kuje correctional yard.”

The judge then adjourned till February 5, 2020 for commencement of trial, which he ordered to be on daily basis.

