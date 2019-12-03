Court Sentences Three Internet Fraudsters To Prison

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday, secured the conviction of Adetunji Abayomi Ademola (a.k.a Clara Mantione Musellman), Blessing Daniel Aladetutu and Adebowale Fadairo.

Ademola stood before Justice K. Babs of the Federal High Court 1, Ado-Ekiti Judicial Division, while the duo of Aladetutu and Fadairo were convicted by Justice Ayo Emmanuel of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State.

They had earlier approached the Commission for a plea bargain agreement which informed the amended charge of impersonation of which they were found guilty on Tuesday.

Based on the agreement, Justice Babs convicted and sentenced Ademola to four months in prison.

He equally ordered him to restitute a total sum of $413 to his victim through the EFCC, and forfeit his Samsung laptop, Infinix smart phone and one MTN modem to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

While Aladetutu bagged three months jail term, Fadairo was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Justice Emmanuel also ordered Aladetutu to restitute to his victim through the EFCC the sum of $400 and forfeit his iphone 7 Phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Fadairo was ordered to restitute the sum of $500 to his victim and also forfeit his Tecno Phone to the Federal Government.

