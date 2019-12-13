Court Sentences Unemployed Without Fine Option for Beating up Mother

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced one 26-year-old unemployed Victor Phillip to two months’ imprisonment without an option of fine for beating up his mother and other family members.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, ordered that Phillip should spend two months in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos.

”It will serve as deterrent to others,” she held.

Phillip, who resides at 52, Pius Eje St., Aboru, Ipaja, Lagos, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault and causing damage.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that Phillip committed the offences on Dec. 3, at his residence.

Odugbo said that the defendant had an unresolved argument with his family members and beat them up, including his mother.

“The defendant also beat up his elder brother, Mr Udeme Phillip, who is the complainant in this case.

“He also damaged a cooker valued at N6, 000 and a centre table valued at N30, 000,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 57, 171 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

