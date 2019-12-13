Breaking News

Court Sentences Unemployed Without Fine Option for Beating up Mother

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Society

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced one 26-year-old unemployed Victor Phillip to two months’ imprisonment without an option of fine for beating up his mother and other family members.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, ordered that Phillip should spend two months in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos.

”It will serve as deterrent to others,” she held.

Phillip, who resides at 52, Pius Eje St., Aboru, Ipaja, Lagos, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of assault and causing damage.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that Phillip committed the offences on Dec. 3, at his residence.

Odugbo said that the defendant had an unresolved argument with his family members and beat them up, including his mother.

“The defendant also beat up his elder brother, Mr Udeme Phillip, who is the complainant in this case.

“He also damaged a cooker valued at N6, 000 and a centre table valued at N30, 000,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 57, 171 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Author: NewsAdmin

5117 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NYSC: Considers Amputee for Presidential Award, Pays N32m for Artificial Limbs
by
We Deeply Regret The Sad Incidence – Peace Mass Transit
by
BREAKING: AGF Malami Takes Over Sowores Case From DSS

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »