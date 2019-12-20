Cross River NLC Chairman Kidnapped

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ben Ukpepi, at his residence in Akpabuyo Local Government Area.

Police public relations officer, Irene Ugbo, disclosed this in an interview yesterday in Calabar.

Ugbo said the NLC chairman was abducted at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

“The story of the kidnap of the NLC chairman is true. He was kidnapped in Akpabuyo in his house.

“We got the report this morning. The Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Unit are on top of the situation to rescue him,” she said.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, said that the NLC chairman was making a phone call within his residence when his abductors took him away.

“His family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night and his abductors have not called up till now,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said it has discovered why its members are target of kidnappers and other criminals across Nigeria.

It expressed dismay with the worsening state of insecurity in Nigeria and the continued detention of two of their

Taraba State based colleagues, Dr. Audu Sule and Dr. Sunday Oduniyi, by kidnappers.

It recalled that last week, Dr. Jerome Boluwaji Elusiyan, professor of pediatrics and child health at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, OAU Teaching Hospital, was killed by gunmen, on his way back to Ile-Ife from Ekpoma where he was external examiner for medical students examination at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.

NMA President, Dr. Francis Faduyile, told journalists in Abuja yesterday that the National Executive Council of NMA, at its meeting in Kano, last week, registered their concern with the rising cases of attack on medical doctors and other health care workers.

He said the sustained attacks could be as a result of misconception that, perhaps, the medical doctors are as rich as politicians or other businessmen in the society.

Faduyile said: “It’s unfortunate that so many Nigerians believe that doctors are very rich, financially and otherwise.

“That’s not true and a total misconception.

“We are like every other Nigerian living in Nigeria and facing the same socioeconomic fate. We are only dedicated to saving lives not minding the situation.

“Some of miscreants believe that they would make much fortune if they get hold of our members. In addition to that, our job exposes us to such attacks because we work round the clock to ensure that lives are saved.”

He called on government to ensure state of security is improved significantly so that people can go about their business without fear of molestation and intimidation.

The NMA President was concerned that sustained attacks on medical doctors and other health workers could lead to manpower crisis in no distant time, as doctors would be forced to stay off work for their safety.

“We have almost exhausted all our patients. We are on the verge of taking action that may not be in the interest of the generality of Nigerians if the threat to our lives and safety continues.”

