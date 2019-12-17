Dana Air Bags Best Airline Award

Dana Air has won an award as the best airline in passenger facilitation at the 10th edition of the Nigerian Aviation Awards held in Lagos.

The airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Ezenwa said the airline was excited about the award, adding that the company received similar award two years ago as the best airline.

He said: “This only demonstrates our commitment to providing seamless travel for our customers hinged on comfort and safety.

”If you visit our counters you will not find any passenger because we have eliminated the queues and that’s what we call efficiency.

“We have invested massively on technology to provide seamless booking and check-in for our guests and we are glad they are flying the smartest way.

“We wish to dedicate this award to our customers for their loyalty and support for the past 11 years.”

On the airline’s preparedness for the Yuletide traffic, Ezenwa said the airline was prepared for the season.

Ezenwa said the high demand was expected, adding that the airline was creating more flights to ensure that its guests were not stranded in anyway at the airports.

He also said the airline recently acquired two Boeing 737 aircraft and it was at the final stages of their documentation.

Ezenwa assured its passengers that soon the airline would have many flights for travellers.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

