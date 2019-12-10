DSS: Why Sowore was Re-arrested

DSS Spokesman, Peter Afunanya in a press statement made available to the media said the convener of RevolutionNow Movement “resorted to acts inimical to security”.

The security agency recalled the statement of Sowore dated 25th July 2019 thus; ““I’m not talking of protest. “I’m embarking on revolution… Don’t tell me about legal implications or what a Judge will say. I don’t care …”

DSS claimed Sowore had reassured some group of persons he will create anarchy in the country after his release on 5th of December.

The service said the rearrest is in line to the caution of the alarm it raised on 3rd of December warning of a plot to destabilize the country.

“It may be recalled that the Service had on 3rd December 2019 raised alarm about a plot to destabilize the country.

It is quite remarkable that the plot has already started playing out.

“To ensure this objective is further achieved, some persons and groups are scurrying to seize the opportunity of the misleading court incident and the wrong narrative against the DSS to organize an insurrection in the country.

They have continued to falsely carry and mobilize international sentiments and attention, through clear misrepresentation of the facts, for their selfish ends.”

The department also stated categorically it only rearrested Sowore and not along with his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare.

“…only SOWORE has been re-arrested as his co-defendant, Olawale BAKARE, was not picked up even when FALANA had promised to deliver him to the Service that is not presently interested in him.”

DSS said it is treating Sowore’s case based on his resort to call for violence and not as an activist, journalist or politician.

“For emphasis, it should be noted that SOWORE is facing trial not as an activist, journalist or a politician, but for his resort to call for violence, forceful takeover of government and suspected transnational illegal activities. It is most unfortunate that SOWORE, shortly after being released from custody, based on court order, resorted to acts inimical to security.”

