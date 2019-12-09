Edo APC Crisis: Community Places Curse on Oshiomhole’s Enemies

Kinsmen of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the weekend, went spiritual, laying curses on those from among them, who were working with outsiders to oust the party leader.

This is even as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Charles Idahosa, has again called for the resignation of Oshiomhole.

Idahosa was a political adviser to Oshiomhole for eight years.

It was gathered that elders, women and youths from Iyamoh and six other communities in Etsako West council area of Edo state, gathered at the Iyamoh community Square to perform a spiritual rite of laying curses on all those who had benefitted from Oshiomhole, but had now turned back to stab him in the back.

Leading other chief priests from the seven communities, Alhaji Suleman Idris, said they could no longer tolerate the attitude of some of their kinsmen, especially from the Etsako extraction, who benefited immensely from Oshiomhole as Governor of Edo State but have turned against him.

The process that lasted almost one and half hours, saw the elders and women going half nude to place curses on those Etsako people that want to join others to remove Oshiomhole from his position.

The ceremony also blessed those who have joined hands in ensuring that Oshiomhole is not disgraced out of office.

The Elders were grateful to the APC faithful in Edo South, Central and North Senatorial Districts for their support and pledged to always do everything humanly possible to reciprocate anytime the need arises.

Meanwhile, Idahosa has called for the resignation of Oshiomhole “for the interest and survival of the party.”

Idahosa who made the call while reacting to issues surrounding the crises rocking the party in the state, added that the party is lossing its grip due to alleged overbearing attitude of Oshiomhole. Apparently alluding to Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s claim that he was among the founders of the APC, Idahosa insisted that “those who claimed to have been among those who formed the party in the state are not.” According to him: “I am a founding father, I see people just coming into the party to destroy it. That is one of the reasons I cannot keep quite “I happened to have been among the five Nigerians that formed the Action Congress for Democrat (ACD), that is today APC. In 2006, after we formed the ACD, (Lucky) Igbinedion disowned ACD. “I was the one that is being disowned, because in 2006, they saw me at a meeting of the ACD. The Edo State government at that time quickly disowned me, but it is very interesting today that everybody is now claiming APC. “Adams Oshiomhole as at that time was still carrying placards on the streets of Lagos and Abuja, protesting as a labour leader. That was when we formed this party. We knew the roles he played that time. “APC is dying gradually under Oshiomhole, and there is no way somebody like me can see issues and pretend not to see it. Idahosa who said that Oshiomhole has no political home-base, noted that the only way out for him is to tender his resignation letter as national chairman, as he lacks the political acumen to lead the party, but as a labour leader. “Lerge Valessa was a great labour leader who led a riot in Poland and for that popularity, they voted him to become President of Poland and after few years, he crashed out. Trade unionism and activism is completely different from politics. “Oshiomhole have been a very good trade union leader, but as a leader of a political party, he does not have the temperament, he does not have the character to lead the party. “The best we can do for himself is to tender his resignation so that the party can have peace because the way the party is going, it is going out of control,” he said. The Edo APC chieftain however expressed optimism that the state governor, Obaseki would get the party’s ticket whether through direct primaries or indirect primaries, noting that it is the party in the state that decides what patterns it will use to conduct its primaries.

