ÉFCC Raids Yahoo Boys Hide out

On Wednesday, a hotel in Lagos which is believed to be a hideout for internet fraudsters was invaded by Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The operatives said their target was one Rasaq Balogun, a suspected internet fraud kingpin, whose illicit activities dominated intelligence gathered from the recently arrested ‘police spies’ during a raid on their Abeokuta base.

According to findings, Balogun harbours an army of young men recruited to carry out financial frauds through the use of the internet.

Some others were also arrested at his Beckley Estate residence, also in Lagos State.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

Twitter

