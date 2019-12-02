El-Rufai Signs 2020 Budget Into Law

The approved N259.25 billion budget allotted to Kaduna State which consists of N75,145,220,027.38 recurrent expenditures and N184,105,599,706.28 capital expenditure has been signed by Governor Nasir el-Rufai.

The budget passed by the Kaduna State House of Assembly was an increase of N1.35 billion over the N257.9 billion budget proposed by the executive and submitted to the House.

Governor el-Rufai disclosed while speaking at the ceremony that 71% of the budget (N184.1) billion is for capital expenditure.

He noted that N75 billion is allocated for capital spending in the education and health sectors, describing the budget as reinforcing the government’s governance agenda to build human capital and promote equal opportunity.

Malam El-Rufai said that his administration has successfully aligned the fiscal and calendar years in Kaduna state for five consecutive years.

He commended the Kaduna State House of Assembly, for cooperating with the executive arm of government to realise the administration’s policies and programmes.

He also thanked Aminu Shagali, for working across party lines to improve the fortunes of the state, adding that it is a measure of his leadership qualities.

The governor, who described the present Kaduna Assembly as the most productive in the history of Kaduna state, said that they have passed over 80 bills into law.

El-Rufai thanked the deputy governor for working tirelessly to produce the draft budget estimates and for presenting the document to the State House of Assembly.

He described Dr Balarabe as the first woman and indeed the first deputy governor to present a draft budget in the history of Nigeria.

