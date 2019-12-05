El-Zakzaky, Wife to be Transferred to Correctional Prison

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife have been ordered by the Kaduna State High Court to be transferred from the custody of the DSS to a correctional centre in the state.

Justice Gideon Kudafa, the trial Judge in his ruling on Thursday says the decision to remand the IMN leader and his wife in a correctional facility is to enable their lawyers and doctors to have easy access to them.

He, therefore, adjourned the case to February the 6th for the commencement of trial.

The IMN leader is facing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other charges.

The trial judge, Justice Gideon Kudafa had on March the 26th adjourned the case indefinitely following his appointment as a member of the Election Petition Tribunal in Yobe State.

