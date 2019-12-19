FAAN Sanitizes Protocol Activities At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria on Thursday, wrote a press release dated December 18 informing the public about their new directives;

In line with provisions of the Federal Government’s directive on the Ease of Doing Business, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has directed that apart from FAAN protocol services and the designated Ministry of Foreign Affairs Officers, no individual or agency is allowed to escort passengers or conduct any type of protocol activity after Immigration process for departing passengers, and before Immigration process for arriving passengers at the Airports.

Consequently, in the interest of our common safety and comfort, all passengers, agencies, and other stakeholders are requested to kindly align their airport activities accordingly.

In a similar vein, passengers are also advised to desist from coming to the airports with groups of friends and relatives, please. This is aimed at enhancing the safety, comfort, and efficient facilitation of human and vehicular traffic at the airports.

