Breaking News

FCCPC Frowns at The use of Uncertified Skin Products

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Health

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned citizens against the use of untested, unapproved and uncertified skin products.

The warning was contained in a statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, issued on Thursday, in Abuja.

The statement said that Irukera gave the warning when operatives of the commission and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) conducted a joint operation after previous surveillance at a skin care facility in Lagos.

He warned that the products could have adverse effect and permanent injury in a person.

”Consumers should take precaution when considering skincare and other beauty treatments. Further investigative actions are ongoing,” he said.

The statement said the commission had received numerous information about possible inappropriate/hazardous beauty treatment including a purported body wash.

Author: NewsAdmin

4994 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Speak Up When Harrassed, AMAC Chairman Tells Female Staff
by
Update: Court Orders Release of Sowore within 24 Hours
by
Senate Passes 2020 Appropriation Bill, Raises Budget to N10.594trn

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »