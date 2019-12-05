FCCPC Frowns at The use of Uncertified Skin Products

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned citizens against the use of untested, unapproved and uncertified skin products.

The warning was contained in a statement by Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Chief Executive Officer of the commission, issued on Thursday, in Abuja.

The statement said that Irukera gave the warning when operatives of the commission and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) conducted a joint operation after previous surveillance at a skin care facility in Lagos.

He warned that the products could have adverse effect and permanent injury in a person.

”Consumers should take precaution when considering skincare and other beauty treatments. Further investigative actions are ongoing,” he said.

The statement said the commission had received numerous information about possible inappropriate/hazardous beauty treatment including a purported body wash.

