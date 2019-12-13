Breaking News

Four Journalists Die in Auto Accident

Four Nigerian journalists have been killed in a motor accident on Airport Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, South-South Nigeria.

The journalists were said to be heading for a marriage ceremony of one of their colleagues when the accident occurred Wednesday night.

The deceased worked for Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation, publishers of Pioneer Newspaper.

Ibanga Isine, an investigative journalist said “We mourn with our colleagues in the Pioneer Chapel of the NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council.”

One of them, who survived but is receiving treatment at a General Hospital.

The journalist, Ituk Mbang said the driver who was on speed lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a bend, causing the bus to somersault.

Corpses of those confirmed dead have been deposited in a morgue.

Those who survived, including the driver have been admitted in the emergency care unit of the hospital for treatment of various degrees of injuries sustained.

