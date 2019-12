Former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fraud, was seen asking prison warders, “where are you taking us to?” After his sentencing.

Kalu, who is the Senate Chief Whip also begged the prison warders not to handcuff him in public.

The former governor, who appeared shaken, said, “Where are you taking us to now? Please don’t handcuff me. I will follow you.”

