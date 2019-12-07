German Televangelist, Bonnke Dies at 79

The death of German television evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, has been announced.

He was aged 79.

A post on Saturday on his ministry’s Facebook page, Reinhard Bonnke- Official Page, announced the death of the Pentecostal minister, whose pulpit was the whole world.

As an evangelist, he was said to have travelled all the continent of the world with the message of Jesus Christ.

The post announcing his death reads:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world. We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.

He preached Jesus…

“Great and marvelous are Your works,

Lord God Almighty!

Just and true are Your ways,

O King of the saints!

Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name?

For You alone are holy.

For all nations shall come and worship before You,

For Your judgments have been manifested.

Revelation 15:3-4

In Christ,

Anni Bonnke and Family

We kindly ask, in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to Christ for all Nations – Africa Crusade, the post said.

Reinhard Bonnke was born April 19, 1940 and was principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa.

Bonnke was known for his missionary incursions into Africa since 1967. Mr Bonnke oversaw over 75 million recorded conversions to Christ.

