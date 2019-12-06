Governor Pardons Lawyer who Killed Her Husband

Following the controversy that trailed the clemency granted to Yewande Oyediran, a lawyer sentenced to seven years in prison for killing her husband, Lowo, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Oyo state, Mr Seun Abimbola, has revealed why the released murder convict’s name was added to the list of those granted amnesty by Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Yewande was convicted in November 2017, after being found guilty of killing her husband with a knife following a disagreement on February 2, 2016, at their residence in Akobo area of Ibadan. She had only served 2 years out of her 7 year prison sentence before being granted clemency by Governor Ajimobi, allegedly facilitated by her ‘well connected family’.

Commenting on the amnesty granted to Yewande, the former AG noted that the former Oyo State Governor had the constitutional right to grant amnesty to any convict. Debunking claims of her family’s influence inspiring the clemency, Seun disclosed that the lawyer was among the 50 people pardoned by the state on recommendation of a committee set up to look into the petitions of 400 persons, who had pleaded for clemency.

The committee reportedly comprised of commissioners, officials of the Department of State Services and other government agencies.

“The issue of clemency by any government is a constitutional matter and the exercise of that power is not arbitrary. It is based on the recommendation of the committee on the prerogative of mercy.

“The committee is chaired by the attorney-general and also has DSS officers, the police, the chaplain and the chief imam of the Government House, Legal Aid Council; Director, Legal Affairs; the Solicitor-General and the Director of Public Prosecutions as members. So, it was not an arbitrary decision.

