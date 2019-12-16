Breaking News

Hate Speech Bill: The Outcome of the Bill is Dependent on Nigerians – Lawan

by NewsAdmin on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Opinion, Politics

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, said the hate speech bill currently before lawmakers would not be passed into law if a majority of Nigerians oppose it.

Mr Lawan, while addressing journalists in Abuja, said “the hate speech bill is not going to be passed without the desired public hearing.”
The bill, proposed by Aliyu Abdullahi, passed the Second Reading at the Senate and was assigned to a committee.

Part of the committee’s work is to conduct a public hearing on the bill.

“If you feel the hate speech bill should not pass,” Mr Lawan said, get people to attend the public hearing and make your case.

“The preponderance of opinion of Nigerians will determine the way the hate speech bill” will go, he added.

The bill has been criticised by many Nigerians who say it is meant to clamp down on free speech and silence critical voices.
Details to come…

Author: NewsAdmin

5133 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
BREAKING: Senate to Pass Buhari’s $30 billion Loan Request
by
NAF Neutralises Terrorists’ Meeting in Borno
by
Welder Remanded over Alleged Attempted Kidnap of Chinese

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

December 2019
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »